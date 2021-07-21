Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

