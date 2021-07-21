Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $881.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.79.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

