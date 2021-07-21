Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $881.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.79.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

