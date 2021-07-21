Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 74,853 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

