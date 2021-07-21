Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00010089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

