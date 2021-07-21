Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.34. 125,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $7,603,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,612 shares of company stock valued at $304,950,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

