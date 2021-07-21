Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 62,502 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.21. 49,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

