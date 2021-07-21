D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $168,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

ACN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.15. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,325. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

