Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

