Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

