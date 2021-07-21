Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,669,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $353,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 183,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,196,573. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

