Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.