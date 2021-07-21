Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00291462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00147974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 613.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

