Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

SBNY traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.54. 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,487. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.31.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

