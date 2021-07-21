Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

