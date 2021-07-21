Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

