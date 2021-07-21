Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,349,893. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

