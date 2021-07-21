D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 85,568 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,568 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $82,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $163.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

