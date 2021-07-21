Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $300.76 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159,130 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock worth $300,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,843 shares of company stock worth $28,391,112. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $888.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

