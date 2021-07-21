Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,378 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $165,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.45. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

