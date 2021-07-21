Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.15. 99,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

