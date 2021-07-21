Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.