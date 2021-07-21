Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,295. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.