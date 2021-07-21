Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vital Farms by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vital Farms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The stock has a market cap of $793.40 million and a P/E ratio of 74.46. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

