Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941 over the last ninety days.
Shares of Vital Farms stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The stock has a market cap of $793.40 million and a P/E ratio of 74.46. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.