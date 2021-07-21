Orient Walt Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Orient Walt has a market cap of $5.55 million and $494,934.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00103399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00144521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,138.77 or 1.00101413 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

