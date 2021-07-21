ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $123.54 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

