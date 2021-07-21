Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,242,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,025,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $256.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,508. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

