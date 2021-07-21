D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $112,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Also, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 42,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

