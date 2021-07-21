Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87. Insiders sold a total of 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

