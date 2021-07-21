Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

