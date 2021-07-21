Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,429,000. Equinix accounts for about 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $785.39. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

