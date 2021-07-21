Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock worth $10,616,015. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.62. 4,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

