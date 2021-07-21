Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFG):

7/20/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$412.00.

7/7/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “action list buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$145.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$88.17. The company had a trading volume of 619,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 11.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

