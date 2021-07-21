Zero Utility Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,333.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $573,058.11 and approximately $2,333.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $591.54 or 0.01817134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00047965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00799002 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.