T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Increased by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. 96,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,647. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

