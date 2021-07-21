MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYTE traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $30.06. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. Analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

