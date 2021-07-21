CVCoin Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $147,917.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00144183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.92 or 1.00099620 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

