Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The stock has a market cap of $900.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

