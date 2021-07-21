$24.77 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.52 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.32 million to $113.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $146.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,141. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

