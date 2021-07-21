Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $139,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,158.81. 4,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

