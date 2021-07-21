Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,183,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,975,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 25,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,924. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.