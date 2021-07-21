Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,900,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 254,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

