Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.72 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.