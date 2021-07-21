Select Equity Group L.P. Takes $124.98 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,143,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 879.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 600,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,282,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,402. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

