Raven Protocol Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $9,580.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00143621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,993.51 or 0.99547428 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAVENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.