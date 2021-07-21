Tiger Eye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 604,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000. Sabre accounts for about 1.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

SABR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 200,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

