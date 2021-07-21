Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 747,009 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,000. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 5.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 258,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

