MovieBloc Reaches One Day Volume of $11.50 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013744 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00790917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,454,742,125 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

