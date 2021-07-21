Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.31

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 9441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock valued at $708,148 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $17,848,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

