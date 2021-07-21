Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.95. 2,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 543,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.